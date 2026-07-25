CARRIE on Prime Video to Drop Official Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date at SDCC

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Prime Video is set to release an official teaser trailer and premiere date for its upcoming series CARRIE at San Diego Comic-Con. The announcement marks the first major promotional milestone for the television adaptation, which is based on Stephen King's debut novel and has been adapted for the screen by showrunner Mike Flanagan.

On July 25, 2026, Prime Video announced that all eight episodes of CARRIE will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 7, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Kicking off a packed San Diego Comic-Con panel, Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer for CARRIE, giving audiences a striking first look at Mike Flanagan's series adaptation — a fresh, contemporary reimagining of Stephen King's classic story. The official teaser signals the singular nature of this CARRIE, hinting at new dimensions still to come.

The panel concluded with showrunner and director Mike Flanagan revealing the premiere date and debuting new key art featuring a nod to the infamous prom, offering fans an early glimpse of both the adaptation's new perspective and the iconic moments that will unfold through newfound depth and tension across the series.

About CARRIE

Based on Stephen King's iconic debut novel, CARRIE is a bold, timely, and surprising reinvention of the classic coming-of-age story, adapted as a television series for the first time by visionary showrunner Mike Flanagan. The series follows misfit high-schooler Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) who has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father's sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social-media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.

Told across eight propulsive episodes, the series expands King's cultural landmark, deepening its characters and tensions while following the small, everyday choices that build toward a single, shattering night in a gripping, deeply human story about kindness versus cruelty—and whether we're witnessing the making of a hero, a monster, or something far more complicated.

As previously announced, CARRIE stars Summer H. Howell as Carrie White, cast in the legendary titular role following an extensive search that saw more than 1,000 actors read. The ensemble of series regulars also includes Samantha Sloyan (The Pitt) as Margaret White, Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton (Fire Country) as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette (My Life with the Walter Boys) as Tommy Ross, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Miss Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard (Man of Tomorrow) as Principal Grayle.

CARRIE is written and executive produced by showrunner Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House) with Flanagan also directing four episodes. Stephen King also serves as executive producer. The series is an Amazon MGM Studios production.

Stephen King's debut novel CARRIE was published in 1974, launching a career in which his books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. The novel spent 14 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list and has been translated into more than 35 languages. Brian De Palma's 1976 film adaptation, an Academy Award–nominated feature, cemented the story's cultural impact; this year marks the film's 50th anniversary.

BroadwayWorld previously shared a first look at the Prime Video series, which will premiere exclusively on the platform in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. For more on that coverage, visit Photos: First Look at New Series Adaptation of Stephen King's CARRIE.

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