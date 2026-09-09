First Look: Stephen King's CARRIE Reimagined as Present-Day Series for Amazon Prime

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A new trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie offers the first extended look at the streamer's version of the horror classic, set to premiere Oct. 7. The footage, shared by TODAY, shows the familiar story relocated to the present day rather than the era in which King's novel was originally published.

Carrie was first adapted for the screen in 1976, and King's novel has since become one of the author's most enduring works, following a bullied teenage girl whose telekinetic powers are unleashed after a humiliating high school prom. The new Amazon Prime Video series keeps that central premise intact while updating the setting to reflect contemporary life, according to details shared alongside the trailer.

The series marks the latest attempt to bring King's story to a new generation of viewers through a modern lens, with the present-day setting suggesting fresh takes on the social dynamics and technology that surround its teenage characters. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the tone and visual style Amazon Prime Video is bringing to the material.

Additional plot and casting details were not disclosed in the trailer, but the Oct. 7 premiere date positions the series as one of the platform's fall offerings for fans of King's work and horror adaptations more broadly.

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