 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Episode Two to Debut Early In Celebration Of Halloween

The episode will arrive on HBO Max Friday, October 31 at 12:00am PT/3:00am ET.

By: Oct. 27, 2025
IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Episode Two to Debut Early In Celebration Of Halloween Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Episode two of HBO’s original drama series IT: Welcome To Derry will debut early on HBO Max in celebration of Halloween, beginning Friday, October 31 at 12:00am PT/3:00am ET. The episode will also air on HBO on Sunday, November 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes of the eight-episode season will continue to air Sundays on HBO and HBO Max, leading up to the season finale on Sunday, December 14.

The series is developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (“IT,” “IT Chapter Two,” “The Flash”) and Jason Fuchs (“IT Chapter Two,” “Wonder Woman,” “Argylle”).  Andy Muschietti directs multiple episodes of the original series.

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: Welcome To Derry is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.

The cast includes Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on the novel “It” by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Regional Awards
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Maybe Happy Ending
120 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Chicago
71 ratings

Chicago
Buena Vista Social Club
42 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
The Outsiders
101 ratings

The Outsiders

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos