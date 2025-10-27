IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Episode Two to Debut Early In Celebration Of Halloween

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Episode two of HBO’s original drama series IT: Welcome To Derry will debut early on HBO Max in celebration of Halloween, beginning Friday, October 31 at 12:00am PT/3:00am ET. The episode will also air on HBO on Sunday, November 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes of the eight-episode season will continue to air Sundays on HBO and HBO Max, leading up to the season finale on Sunday, December 14.

The series is developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (“IT,” “IT Chapter Two,” “The Flash”) and Jason Fuchs (“IT Chapter Two,” “Wonder Woman,” “Argylle”). Andy Muschietti directs multiple episodes of the original series.

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: Welcome To Derry is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.

The cast includes Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on the novel “It” by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

