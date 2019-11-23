IP MAN 4: THE FINALE Comes to Select Theaters Dec. 25

Ip Man's life remains unchanged after his wife's death, but he and his son are slowly drifting apart. To seek a better future for his son, Ip Man decides to travel to the U.S. only to find the stable, peaceful life abroad is only skin deep. Underneath lies a deep rooted racial discrimination that is far worse than he has expected. Ip Man re-examines his position and ponders on the reason he took up martial arts in the beginning.

Watch a teaser for the film below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories