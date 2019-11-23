IP MAN 4: THE FINALE Comes to Select Theaters Dec. 25

Article Pixel Nov. 23, 2019  
Ip Man's life remains unchanged after his wife's death, but he and his son are slowly drifting apart. To seek a better future for his son, Ip Man decides to travel to the U.S. only to find the stable, peaceful life abroad is only skin deep. Underneath lies a deep rooted racial discrimination that is far worse than he has expected. Ip Man re-examines his position and ponders on the reason he took up martial arts in the beginning.

Watch a teaser for the film below!



