INVINCIBLE FIGHT GIRL Premieres on Adult Swim in November

Adult Swim’s new action-comedy series that follows a young girl who dreams of becoming the greatest professional wrestler of all time, “Invincible Fight Girl,” will premiere Saturday, November 2 at midnight during the network’s action/anime block Toonami.

From Executive Producer Juston Gordon-Montgomery (named in Variety’s 2022 list of “10 Animators to Watch”) and Cartoon Network Studios, the half-hour series is set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle…it’s a way of life. The series follows Andy, a young girl who dreams of becoming the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Assuming the wrestler alias: “Fight Girl,” Andy sets out into the bizarre and colorful Wrestling World, determined to make a name for herself.

“As Adult Swim has expanded, so have the sorts of titles we can offer audiences. ‘Invincible Fight Girl’ is an outstanding example of that – it blends engaging storytelling with just incredible animation and direction,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. “This series is a testament to Juston’s creativity and talent, with a series that’s funny and thrilling, and also super inspiring.”

In her journey to wrestling stardom, Andy is joined by cynical retired champ Aunt P; the endearingly innocent wrestling analyst-in-the-making Mikey; and the unscrupulous Craig who is always scheming ways to find a profit from wrestling. United in the goal of helping Andy achieve her dreams of wrestling dominance, this found family embarks on a journey filled with adversity and self-discovery as they chase their dreams, push past their limits, and deliver smackdowns on the toughest wrestlers they can find.

Sam Register (“Teen Titans Go!”) also serves as Executive Producer. Bryan Newton is Supervising Producer.

“Invincible Fight Girl” will debut on Adult Swim with two back-to- back episodes, followed by one new episode every Saturday. New episodes will also stream Sundays on Max.

