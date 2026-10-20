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IN WAVES Trailer Debuts Ahead of Netflix Release

The animated feature stars Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu and is directed by Phuong Mai Nguyen.

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IN WAVES Trailer Debuts Ahead of Netflix Release

A trailer has debuted for IN WAVES, an animated feature set to arrive in select theaters on November 27 and premiere on Netflix on December 11.

The film is directed by Phuong Mai Nguyen and stars Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu. It is written by Fanny Burdino and Samuel Doux, based on the graphic novel by AJ Dungo.

Synopsis

Set against the sun-soaked surf culture of Southern California, IN WAVES, based on a true story, explores the joy of finding your soulmate, the courage it takes to live life to the fullest, and the enduring power of love to shape who we become and what we leave behind.

Credits

DIRECTOR: Phuong Mai Nguyen

CAST: Will Sharpe, Stephanie Hsu

WRITERS: Fanny Burdino, Samuel Doux (Based on the graphic novel by AJ Dungo)

PRODUCERS: Priscilla Bertin, p.g.a., Judith Nora, p.g.a. on behalf of Silex Films, Nick Shumaker on behalf of Anonymous Content

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Yohann Comte, Carole Baraton, Pierre Mazars, David Levine on behalf of Anonymous Content, Will Sharpe, Stephanie Hsu

ORIGINAL MUSIC BY: Oklou and Rob

IN WAVES Trailer Debuts Ahead of Netflix Release Image

IN WAVES Trailer Debuts Ahead of Netflix Release Image

IN WAVES Trailer Debuts Ahead of Netflix Release Image

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