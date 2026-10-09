PRODIGIES Romantic Comedy Series to Premiere on Apple TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at 'Prodigies,' a new romantic comedy series starring and created, written, directed and executive produced by BAFTA and SAG Award winner Will Sharpe ('The White Lotus,' 'A Real Pain') alongside Emmy and SAG Award winner Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear,' 'Bottoms'), who serves as co-star and executive producer. The series is produced by the Emmy Award and BAFTA Award-winning SISTER Pictures.

The seven-episode season premieres globally on Wednesday, February 10, 2027, with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until March 17, 2027.

'Prodigies' follows Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe), two former child prodigies now in their 30s, as they re-examine the relationship they have been in since they were nine. From London to Tokyo by way of Virginia, this unconventional take on a romantic comedy explores ideas of potential, ambition and the universal complexities of long-term relationships. As they begin to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood, they find themselves in a new and terrifying kind of chaos.

Cast

The ensemble cast includes John Malkovich, Tobias Menzies, Yumi Asō, Maria Bakalova, Sophia Di Martino, Rina Sawayama, Reece Shearsmith, Dame Meera Syal and Andrene Ward-Hammond.

Creative Team

'Prodigies' is executive produced by Naomi De Pear ('This Is Going to Hurt,' 'Flowers'), Katie Carpenter ('Waiting for the Out,' 'Landscapers') and Jane Featherstone ('Black Doves,' 'Giri/Haji'), for SISTER Pictures, alongside Sharpe for Fukuda Films and Edebiri.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 14 Hrs 35 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me