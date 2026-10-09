PRODIGIES Romantic Comedy Series to Premiere on Apple TV
The series stars Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri as former child PRODIGIES examining their lifelong relationship.
Apple TV has unveiled a first look at 'Prodigies,' a new romantic comedy series starring and created, written, directed and executive produced by BAFTA and SAG Award winner Will Sharpe ('The White Lotus,' 'A Real Pain') alongside Emmy and SAG Award winner Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear,' 'Bottoms'), who serves as co-star and executive producer. The series is produced by the Emmy Award and BAFTA Award-winning SISTER Pictures.
The seven-episode season premieres globally on Wednesday, February 10, 2027, with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until March 17, 2027.
'Prodigies' follows Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe), two former child prodigies now in their 30s, as they re-examine the relationship they have been in since they were nine. From London to Tokyo by way of Virginia, this unconventional take on a romantic comedy explores ideas of potential, ambition and the universal complexities of long-term relationships. As they begin to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood, they find themselves in a new and terrifying kind of chaos.
Cast
The ensemble cast includes John Malkovich, Tobias Menzies, Yumi Asō, Maria Bakalova, Sophia Di Martino, Rina Sawayama, Reece Shearsmith, Dame Meera Syal and Andrene Ward-Hammond.
Creative Team
'Prodigies' is executive produced by Naomi De Pear ('This Is Going to Hurt,' 'Flowers'), Katie Carpenter ('Waiting for the Out,' 'Landscapers') and Jane Featherstone ('Black Doves,' 'Giri/Haji'), for SISTER Pictures, alongside Sharpe for Fukuda Films and Edebiri.
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