LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Feature Jon Bernthal and Stephanie Hsu

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NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has released its guest listings for the week of September 9 through September 16, featuring several stars with theatre credits, including Jon Bernthal, Stephanie Hsu, Luke Evans, James Norton, and Common.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings: September 9 - September 16

Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Jon Bernthal (The Odyssey; Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Stephanie Hsu (THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW). (OAD 7/15/2026)

Thursday, September 10: Guests include Marcello Hernandez (72 Hours) and Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon). (OAD 7/20/2026)

Friday, September 11: Guests include Leslie Jones (Roast My Rental) and Jo Firestone (Sex on Murder Island). (OAD 7/21/2026)

Monday, September 14: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross (Every Brilliant Thing; Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross) and Luke Evans (THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW). (OAD 7/22/2026)

Tuesday, September 15: Guests include Rosie O'Donnell (Rosie O'Donnell: Common Knowledge) and James Norton (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON). (OAD 7/23/2026)

Wednesday, September 16: Guests include Common (SILO) and Brittany Broski (Royal Court). (OAD 7/27/2026)

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