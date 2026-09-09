LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Feature Jon Bernthal and Stephanie Hsu
The NBC late-night show will welcome cast members from THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, and SILO.
NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has released its guest listings for the week of September 9 through September 16, featuring several stars with theatre credits, including Jon Bernthal, Stephanie Hsu, Luke Evans, James Norton, and Common.
Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings: September 9 - September 16
Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Jon Bernthal (The Odyssey; Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Stephanie Hsu (THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW). (OAD 7/15/2026)
Thursday, September 10: Guests include Marcello Hernandez (72 Hours) and Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon). (OAD 7/20/2026)
Friday, September 11: Guests include Leslie Jones (Roast My Rental) and Jo Firestone (Sex on Murder Island). (OAD 7/21/2026)
Monday, September 14: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross (Every Brilliant Thing; Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross) and Luke Evans (THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW). (OAD 7/22/2026)
Tuesday, September 15: Guests include Rosie O'Donnell (Rosie O'Donnell: Common Knowledge) and James Norton (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON). (OAD 7/23/2026)
Wednesday, September 16: Guests include Common (SILO) and Brittany Broski (Royal Court). (OAD 7/27/2026)