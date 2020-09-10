IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: DINNER PARTY Returns to truTV on October 15

Cable's #1 new unscripted comedy series Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party returns to truTV on Thursday, October 15 at 10:00pm ET/PT with 10 new celebrity-packed episodes.

Each week, Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano invite viewers back to their dinner tables where they safely, and hilariously, sit down to break bread from their respective homes. New dinner guests include Wayne Brady, Edie Falco, Kane Hodder, Colin Jost, and DJ Marshmello, as well as a reunion with their Impractical Jokers: The Movie co-star, Paula Abdul, among others.



Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party is produced by Bongo Pictures, with Michael Bloom executive producing alongside Chris Wagner, Charlie DeBevoise, Gatto, Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano.

Watch the trailer here: