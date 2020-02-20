IMAX Reveals Exclusive NO TIME TO DIE Artwork

Today, IMAX has revealed its all-new exclusive artwork for No Time To Die, the latest installment of the global James Bond franchise and the first ever to be shot with IMAX® film cameras. No Time To Die opens wide April 10, with early access IMAX screenings starting the morning of April 9.

See the IMAX exclusive artwork below!

Filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga captured select sequences of No Time To Die using IMAX's extremely high-resolution 15/70mm film cameras to deliver IMAX audiences greater scope and breathtaking image quality. Only in IMAX theatres will audiences see the film the way it was creatively intended, as the scenes shot with IMAX film cameras will expand vertically to fill the IMAX screen, providing audiences up to 40% more of the image with unprecedented crispness, clarity and color for a truly immersive experience.

In addition to being shot with IMAX film cameras and the exclusive expanded aspect ratio, the IMAX release of No Time To Die will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

From EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) and Universal Pictures International, the film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.

No Time To Die is in cinemas globally from April 2, 2020 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on April 10, from MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.





