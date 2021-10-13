ID Channel to Present GABBY PETITO: ID SPECIAL REPORT Tonight

The tragic disappearance and eventual death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito grabbed headlines across America. Bit by bit, moments from her final days flooded the public's news feed and her social media was dissected by investigators and public citizens alike.

As Gabby's case gripped the nation, her face was plastered across every newspaper and news program, the distressing 911 call made on her behalf was released, and the disturbing BODY CAM footage of a young woman in peril filled every screen. Now, as the search for her fiance, and person of interest, Brian Laundrie, takes center stage, the country is left to reckon with its fascination with this case and the trial by media that continues to dominate the news cycle.

In a brand new timely event by America's destination for true-crime content, GABBY PETITO: ID SPECIAL REPORT unleashes John Walsh and ID's arsenal of experts to discuss the mystery surrounding Gabby's tragic story. With never-before-heard commentary and perspectives from the most trusted names in the true crime space, the team will analyze what happened in the field with the police, discuss the harsh reality of domestic violence, and the role of social media in feeding the firestorm.

In taking a look into why Gabby's story commands so much attention when thousands of missing BIPOC cases across the country are neglected and ignored, the special will also work to elevate additional stories of missing people that have not received the justice they deserve. Moderated by Emmy-award winning journalist Sukanya Krishnan, the special will also feature One Love's CEO KATIE Hood who will join as a special guest in an effort to spread awareness about the warning signs of relationship abuse. Produced by Spacestation, in association with Jupiter Entertainment, ID will air this roundtable discussion GABBY PETITO: ID SPECIAL REPORT on Wednesday, October 13 at 9/8c.