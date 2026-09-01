TULSA KING Season 4 Teaser Asks How Long Sylvester Stallone's Reign Will Last

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Paramount+ has shared the official teaser for Season 4 of TULSA KING, framing the new season around a single question: how long will Sylvester Stallone's mob boss character hold onto power. The brief footage leans into the show's central tension, positioning its protagonist's continued dominance in Tulsa as increasingly uncertain.

Stallone stars in the series as a mafia capo relocated to Oklahoma, a premise that has driven the show's crime-drama storyline across its previous seasons. The teaser continues that thread, suggesting the character's authority faces new pressure as the story moves forward.

According to the streamer, TULSA KING Season 4 is set to premiere on October 16, exclusively on Paramount+. The teaser does not detail specific plot developments beyond signaling that the stability of the lead character's position is at stake heading into the new episodes.

The teaser's tagline, describing a king whose reign is in question, sets the tone for the season without revealing additional plot specifics, leaving the scope of the threat to his position for the full episodes to unpack.

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