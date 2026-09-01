TULSA KING Season Four to Premiere on Paramount+

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Starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, TULSA KING will return to Paramount+ for the hit series' fourth season on Friday, October 16, on Paramount+.

About Tulsa King Season Four

In Season Four, Dwight (Stallone) fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction. However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership and the cost of ambition. Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York – turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate.

In addition to Stallone, TULSA KING stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Frank Grillo, Mike 'Cash Flo' Walden, James Russo, Kevin Pollak, Neal McDonough, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Gretchen Mol also joins the cast for Season 4 as a series regular.

Terence Winter is head writer and executive producer. TULSA KING is also executive produced by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Thomas Kelly, and Keith Cox.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

The first three seasons of TULSA KING are available exclusively on Paramount+.

Photo Credit: Steve Swisher/Paramount+



Photo Credit: Steve Swisher/Paramount+

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