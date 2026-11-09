My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
I PLAY ROCKY Cast Talks Becoming Stallone and Weathers
The film dramatizes the making of the 1976 movie Rocky and Stallone's fight to play the lead.
Members of the I PLAY ROCKY cast spoke with Jennifer Hudson about what it takes to step into the roles of Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers. The conversation took place on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW and focused on the work of portraying real figures from the making of the 1976 film Rocky. The materials for the clip do not detail which cast members appeared or what each said in the exchange.
I PLAY ROCKY is a behind-the-scenes drama about the making of Rocky. As previously reported, the story follows Stallone's insistence on playing the lead role despite repeated rejection, centering on the man who wrote and starred in the picture rather than retelling the Rocky story itself. Anthony Ippolito stars as Stallone, and the film is directed by Peter Farrelly. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The film is set to open in select theaters on November 6, with a wider release on November 20. Ippolito and co-star AnnaSophia Robb, who plays Stallone's first wife, Sasha Czack, attended a special Philadelphia screening with Farrelly on November 2.
The cast has been making the rounds in recent days. BroadwayWorld has also reported on Matt Dillon discussing his role as Stallone's father, including the physical transformation he underwent for the part.
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