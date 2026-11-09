I PLAY ROCKY Cast Talks Becoming Stallone and Weathers

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Members of the I PLAY ROCKY cast spoke with Jennifer Hudson about what it takes to step into the roles of Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers. The conversation took place on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW and focused on the work of portraying real figures from the making of the 1976 film Rocky. The materials for the clip do not detail which cast members appeared or what each said in the exchange.

I PLAY ROCKY is a behind-the-scenes drama about the making of Rocky. As previously reported, the story follows Stallone's insistence on playing the lead role despite repeated rejection, centering on the man who wrote and starred in the picture rather than retelling the Rocky story itself. Anthony Ippolito stars as Stallone, and the film is directed by Peter Farrelly. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is set to open in select theaters on November 6, with a wider release on November 20. Ippolito and co-star AnnaSophia Robb, who plays Stallone's first wife, Sasha Czack, attended a special Philadelphia screening with Farrelly on November 2.

The cast has been making the rounds in recent days. BroadwayWorld has also reported on Matt Dillon discussing his role as Stallone's father, including the physical transformation he underwent for the part.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone