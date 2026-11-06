Sylvester Stallone and Bill Conti Mark ROCKY's 50th Anniversary With ROCKY IN CONCERT at Kings Theatre

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The New York City community was in for a special treat with Sylvester Stallone and Bill Conti reuniting for a special one-night-only event celebrating Rocky's 50th anniversary, legacy, and its lasting impact over the past decades at Brooklyn's historic Kings Theatre on November 5, with I PLAY ROCKY stars Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb along with director, Academy Award-winner Peter Farrelly in attendance.

It was a celebratory evening for a highly celebrated film including a dynamic pre-Q&A moderated by Gayle King with Academy Award-winners, actor, writer and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone and legendary composer Bill Conti, in conversation and later joined by I Play Rocky's Anthony Ippolito and Peter Farrelly. The group chatted about all things Rocky, from Sylvester's inspiring journey to bringing the underdog story to life to Anthony's turn as Stallone in the upcoming I PLAY ROCKY in theaters everywhere November 20.

Filmmakers including writer Peter Gamble as well as producers Toby Emmerich, Christian Baha and Michele Weiss were also in attendance.

Tickets for ROCKY in Concert are available at www.rockyinconcert.com.

About I PLAY ROCKY

Amazon MGM Studios presents I PLAY ROCKY, in select theaters November 6 and everywhere November 20.

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

Directed by: Peter Farrelly

Written by: Peter Gamble

Produced by: Toby Emmerich, p.g.a., Christian Baha, p.g.a., Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Paul Currie, Michele Weiss

Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, featuring Matt Dillon with Stephan James and Tracy Letts

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, brief sexual material, and smoking

Learn more at the official site. #IPlayRocky

Earlier, BroadwayWorld reported that Sylvester Stallone and Bill Conti would reunite for ROCKY in Concert at Kings Theatre.







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