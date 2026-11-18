NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of ROCKY and its enduring legacy, I PLAY ROCKY stars Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, and Kiki Seto, alongside director Peter Farrelly and writer Peter Gamble, gathered at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on November 17 for a Special Anniversary Screening.

The evening paid tribute to the iconic film's legacy with a pre-screening conversation moderated by Scott Foundas, bringing together Rocky producer Irwin Winkler, I PLAY ROCKY star Anthony Ippolito and director Peter Farrelly.

I PLAY ROCKY is now playing in select theaters and arrives in theaters everywhere Friday, November 20. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the cast and filmmakers also attended a special Philadelphia screening earlier this month.

The film is described as an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

Film Details

Amazon MGM Studios presents I PLAY ROCKY.

Directed by: Peter Farrelly

Written by: Peter Gamble

Produced by: Toby Emmerich, p.g.a., Christian Baha, p.g.a., Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Paul Currie, Michele Weiss

Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, featuring Matt Dillon with Stephan James and Tracy Letts

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, brief sexual material, and smoking

More information is available at the official site. #IPlayRocky





See I PLAY ROCKY

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone