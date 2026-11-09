I PLAY ROCKY Stars Share White Lies, Try 'Yo, Adrian!'

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The stars of I PLAY ROCKY confessed their biggest white lies and took turns attempting the line 'Yo, Adrian!' during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The segment, titled around the cast's white lies and the famous Rocky call-out, mixed personal admissions with a bit of impression work led by host Jennifer Hudson.

I PLAY ROCKY is a behind-the-scenes drama about the making of the 1976 film Rocky. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the story follows Sylvester Stallone's insistence on playing the lead role despite repeated rejection, centering on the man who wrote and starred in the picture rather than retelling the Rocky story itself. Anthony Ippolito stars as Stallone, and the film is directed by Peter Farrelly. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 'Yo, Adrian!' attempt draws on the line most associated with the original Rocky, giving the cast a chance to try the cry that Stallone's character delivers in that film. The materials for this clip do not list which cast members took part or detail the specific white lies each person admitted to.

The appearance follows an earlier conversation on the program, covered in I PLAY ROCKY Cast Talks Becoming Stallone and Weathers, in which the cast discussed portraying Stallone and Carl Weathers.

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