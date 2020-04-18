Hugh Jackman Shares Thoughts on a Potential Re-Casting of Wolverine

Hugh Jackman recently chatted with The Daily Beast, where he discussed his thoughts on a potential future re-casting of Wolverine.

"I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party," Jackman said. "Not just for me, but for the character. Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It's too good of a character not to."

Jackman made it very clear that he, and the character, will be just fine with a re-cast.

"It's kind of like, you're on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, 'Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back? '" Jackman said. "And you say, 'Sounds good but... no.' They're fine with someone else."

Read more on The Daily Beast.

Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, as successful on stage in front of live crowds as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor Hugo's famous novel of the same name. Jackman's standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You