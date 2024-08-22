Horror Movie LUMINA Returning to the Big Screen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Goldove Entertainment, the distributor of the sci-fi horror comedy film LUMINA, has announced its return just in time for the spooky season. Directed by Gino McKoy, LUMINA redefines the horror genre by bringing its most terrifying elements into the glaring light of day. Audiences will experience the horrors that descend on DUMB (Deep Underground Military Base), that the fans proclaimed the most buzzworthy film of the summer.

Earlier this year, the sci-fi and horror community was electrified when the trailer for the film LUMINA dropped, quickly becoming a viral sensation. This summer, fans on multiple sci-fi and horror websites fueled the buzz, sharing the chilling preview across social media platforms, where it garnered over 1.5 million likes and shares, and over 120 million views across all social media platforms. The intense interest from both die-hard fans to the horror aficionados, and curious newcomers catapulted LUMINA into the spotlight and made it one of the most anticipated sci-fi horror comedy releases of the year.

"The fans have spoken, and we're excited to re-release this film to an even wider audience," said filmmaker Gino McKoy. "As we head into Halloween, we're thrilled to keep the momentum going and confident that this feature will become a cult classic."

The newly released official theatrical trailer offers another glimpse into the gripping story that follows a group of friends and conspiracy theorists on a harrowing journey into the Nevada desert, searching for the truth behind DUMB (Deep Underground Military Base). Instead of answers, they stumble into a nightmare filled with sinister secrets and otherworldly encounters that leave them forever changed.

Scheduled to hit over a select 50 plus theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Friday, September 20, and distributed by Goldove Entertainment, LUMINA stars Rupert Lazarus (Requiem) as Alex, a man on a desperate mission to find his missing love, Tatiana, portrayed by Eleanor Williams. The cast also includes Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts, known for his roles in “The Dark Knight” and “The Expendables,” alongside Andrea Tivadar (“Warrior Nun”), Sidney Nicole Rogers (V/H/S miniseries), Emily Hall (“Loot”) and Ken Lawson (“In the Cut”). Gino McKoy makes his feature directorial debut with this film. The film will be distributed by Goldove Entertainment.

LUMINA delves deep into Alex's emotional turmoil as he leads his friends on a dangerous quest to uncover Tatiana's fate after she mysteriously vanishes in a flash of light. The film explores the group's struggle for survival against unknown forces, with Alex willing to risk everything to uncover the truth and reunite with his lost love.

For more information, please visit HERE.

About Goldove Entertainment

Goldove Entertainment is a multinational conglomerate specializing in forming culture and entertainment through its primary areas of business, which include film (Goldove Pictures), music (Goldove Records), production (Goldove Studios), and fashion (Lydgio Fashion Group).

Goldove Entertainment released and distributed its first feature film this year entitled LUMINA, a sci-fi horror comedy. Currently, Goldove Entertainment has ten feature film projects in the developmental stages for proposed worldwide releases over the next seven years. In 2024, Goldove Records released seven songs, three music videos, and the soundtrack to LUMINA. In addition, within the next two years, Goldove Records will release two full-length music albums, and several projects slated for 2024 and beyond in our other specialized divisions. BMG Music represents the music publishing (soundtrack and music score) for LUMINA feature film.

Comments