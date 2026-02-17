Hit Film NO OTHER CHOICE Now Available to Watch on Digital

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audiences are now able to experience Park Chan-wook’s 2025 film No Other Choice at home. The dark comedy thriller is available on all major digital platforms to own or rent from NEON, with a Deluxe 4K UHD and Blu-Ray release targeted for Q3 2026.

The movie is a record-breaking theatrical hit, grossing nearly $10 million at the U.S. box office, on track to become the second-highest-grossing South Korean film to release in the United States, after Parasite. It is currently certified Fresh with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

From director Park Chan-wook and based on Donald E. Westlake's novel The Ax, the story follows Man-su on his desperate hunt for a new job after his abrupt layoff from the paper company he served for 25 years. The cast includes Lee Byung Hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, and Cha Seung-won.

No Other Choice was nominated for three awards at the 83rd Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Foreign Language Film.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NEON