 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Hit Film NO OTHER CHOICE Now Available to Watch on Digital

The dark comedy thriller is available on all major digital platforms to own or rent from NEON, with a Deluxe 4K UHD and Blu-Ray release targeted for Q3 2026.

By: Feb. 17, 2026
Hit Film NO OTHER CHOICE Now Available to Watch on Digital Image

Audiences are now able to experience Park Chan-wook’s 2025 film No Other Choice at home. The dark comedy thriller is available on all major digital platforms to own or rent from NEON, with a Deluxe 4K UHD and Blu-Ray release targeted for Q3 2026.

The movie is a record-breaking theatrical hit, grossing nearly $10 million at the U.S. box office, on track to become the second-highest-grossing South Korean film to release in the United States, after Parasite. It is currently certified Fresh with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

From director Park Chan-wook and based on Donald E. Westlake's novel The Ax, the story follows Man-su on his desperate hunt for a new job after his abrupt layoff from the paper company he served for 25 years. The cast includes Lee Byung Hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, and Cha Seung-won.

No Other Choice was nominated for three awards at the 83rd Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Foreign Language Film.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NEON


Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos