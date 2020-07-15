Hilary Farr and David Visentin Return In New Episodes of LOVE IT OR LIST IT

HGTV's smash hit series Love It or List It, starring designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin, will return this summer with fresh episodes premiering Monday, Aug. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Filled with Hilary and David's sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs, each episode will culminate with families answering the series' highly anticipated question: are you going to love it or list it? The duo will tap into their respective expertise as they help homeowners make the difficult decision-love their existing home after Hilary renovates to accommodate their lengthy wish list or purchase a new house that David finds to better fit the needs of the family.

Fans are invited to stay connected with LOVE IT OR LIST IT on HGTV's digital platforms. Each new episode will be available on HGTV GO on Mondays beginning Aug. 10. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/LoveItOrListIt for exclusive show content and videos and follow @HGTV and #LoveItOrListIt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

