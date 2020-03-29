Here Are All Of the Movies Released on VOD in March!

In search of a new movie to watch while inside? We've got a list of all of THE MOVIES that have been, or will be, released on VOD in March.

Upcoming releases on March 31 include the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as The Current War, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Bad Boys For Life.

Check out the full list, sorted by release date, below:

March 3

Queen & Slim

The Furies

Dark Waters

Playmobil: The Movie

I Am Human

Holly Slept Over

March 6

The Jesus Rolls

Run This Town

Swallow

Escape from Pretoria

Becoming

Only

Go Back to China

Final Kill

March 10

Bombshell

Charlie's Angels

The Adventures of A.R.I.

Little Women

Transference

Spies in Disguise

March 13

Ride Like a Girl

Lost Transmission

Tuscaloosa

The Dog Doc

The Postcard Killings

March 17

Jumanji: The Next Level

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

Richard Jewell

Black Christmas

March 20

Onward

The Invisible Man

The Hunt

Human Capital

Hooking Up

March 24

The Way Back

The Song of Names

The Grudge

1917

Clemency

Birds of Prey

The Gentlemen

Just Mercy

Bloodshot

March 27

Resistance

Banana Split

Vivarium

I Still Believe

The Call of the Wild

Downhill

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

March 31

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Current War

Sonic the Hedgehog

Bad Boys For Life





