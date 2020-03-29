Here Are All Of the Movies Released on VOD in March!
In search of a new movie to watch while inside? We've got a list of all of THE MOVIES that have been, or will be, released on VOD in March.
Upcoming releases on March 31 include the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as The Current War, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Bad Boys For Life.
Check out the full list, sorted by release date, below:
March 3
- Queen & Slim
- The Furies
- Dark Waters
- Playmobil: The Movie
- I Am Human
- Holly Slept Over
March 6
- The Jesus Rolls
- Run This Town
- Swallow
- Escape from Pretoria
- Becoming
- Only
- Go Back to China
- Final Kill
March 10
- Bombshell
- Charlie's Angels
- The Adventures of A.R.I.
- Little Women
- Transference
- Spies in Disguise
March 13
- Ride Like a Girl
- Lost Transmission
- Tuscaloosa
- The Dog Doc
- The Postcard Killings
March 17
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss
- Richard Jewell
- Black Christmas
March 20
- Onward
- The Invisible Man
- The Hunt
- Human Capital
- Hooking Up
March 24
- The Way Back
- The Song of Names
- The Grudge
- 1917
- Clemency
- Birds of Prey
- The Gentlemen
- Just Mercy
- Bloodshot
March 27
- Resistance
- Banana Split
- Vivarium
- I Still Believe
- The Call of the Wild
- Downhill
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
March 31
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- The Current War
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Bad Boys For Life