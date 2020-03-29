Here Are All Of the Movies Released on VOD in March!

Article Pixel Mar. 29, 2020  
Here Are All Of the Movies Released on VOD in March!

In search of a new movie to watch while inside? We've got a list of all of THE MOVIES that have been, or will be, released on VOD in March.

Upcoming releases on March 31 include the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as The Current War, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Bad Boys For Life.

Check out the full list, sorted by release date, below:

March 3

  • Queen & Slim
  • The Furies
  • Dark Waters
  • Playmobil: The Movie
  • I Am Human
  • Holly Slept Over

March 6

  • The Jesus Rolls
  • Run This Town
  • Swallow
  • Escape from Pretoria
  • Becoming
  • Only
  • Go Back to China
  • Final Kill

March 10

  • Bombshell
  • Charlie's Angels
  • The Adventures of A.R.I.
  • Little Women
  • Transference
  • Spies in Disguise

March 13

  • Ride Like a Girl
  • Lost Transmission
  • Tuscaloosa
  • The Dog Doc
  • The Postcard Killings

March 17

  • Jumanji: The Next Level
  • Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss
  • Richard Jewell
  • Black Christmas

March 20

  • Onward
  • The Invisible Man
  • The Hunt
  • Human Capital
  • Hooking Up

March 24

  • The Way Back
  • The Song of Names
  • The Grudge
  • 1917
  • Clemency
  • Birds of Prey
  • The Gentlemen
  • Just Mercy
  • Bloodshot

March 27

  • Resistance
  • Banana Split
  • Vivarium
  • I Still Believe
  • The Call of the Wild
  • Downhill
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

March 31

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
  • The Current War
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Bad Boys For Life



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Stage Company To Offer Theatrical Distance Programming
  • Exclusive: Join Our Sondheim Disco Album Listening Party Today at 1PM EST & Win A Digital Download
  • Norfolk Conference To Admit Free Entry With SXSW Vouchers
  • 1st Stage Suspends Upcoming Productions