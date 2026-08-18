Hannah Waddingham Talks Getting Naked with Octavia Spencer and Return of TED LASSO

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Hannah Waddingham sat down with guest host Rosie O'Donnell on Jimmy Kimmel Live to recount a scene in which she got naked alongside friend and co-star Octavia Spencer, offering a candid look behind one of her recent on-screen moments. The actress also discussed doing stunts in "Ride or Die," giving viewers insight into the physical demands of the project.

Waddingham used part of the conversation to talk about her background growing up around theatre and music, tracing some of the roots of her career for the audience. She also touched on the new season of TED LASSO, a role that has become closely associated with her work on screen.

The interview took a personal turn when Waddingham described designing outfits for TED LASSO, giving fans a glimpse into her creative involvement with the show beyond acting. She also shared a story about meeting Carol Burnett, an encounter she described as a standout moment.

The wide-ranging chat moved between career reflections and personal anecdotes, with Waddingham balancing talk of her on-screen work with lighter stories from her theatre-rooted upbringing, rounding out an appearance that mixed promotion with candid personal history.

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