TED LASSO Season Four Episode 8 to Premiere on Apple TV

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The eighth episode of TED LASSO season four will make its global debut on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 7 on Apple TV. The series stars and is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis.

Episode 408: 'Follow The Anger' - Premieres Wednesday, September 23

The Lady Greyhounds navigate a difficult setback. Roy and Keeley prepare for the Wall of Legends.

About 'Ted Lasso' S4

Season four marks the return of fan favorites, including Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award-winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, alongside new additions Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.

'Ted Lasso' season four adds Emmy Award-winner Jack Burditt as executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV. Sudeikis stars and executive produces alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh will serve as writers and producers for season four, and Sasha Garron co-produces. Julia Lindon will write for season four, and Dylan Marron will serve as story editor. Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

Following its global debut on Apple TV, 'Ted Lasso' broke records and quickly earned praise from fans and critics all over the world. The first season became the most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series, and the series went on to land rare back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons on air.

The first three seasons of 'Ted Lasso' are now streaming globally on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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