Halsey Announces Theatrical Film Experience to Accompany New Album

Today, Halsey shared the trailer for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - an hour-long film experience set to the music of her upcoming album of the same name. Written by Halsey, it was directed by Colin Tilley, who previously worked with her on the official videos for her chart-topping singles "Without Me" and "You Should Be Sad." View the trailer HERE.

Select cities and theaters will be announced soon for the film experience. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 3, for IMAX showings.

Halsey's fourth studio album will be released by Capitol Records on August 27. Fans can pre-order the album on Halsey's store. If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, known for their work in Nine Inch Nails and as Oscar, Golden Globe and GRAMMY®-winning film/television composers. Halsey penned all of the album's songs.

In her career to date, Halsey has surpassed 60 million RIAA-certified units across albums, singles and features. Worldwide, she has sold over 150 million adjusted singles. If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power follows Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries also.

She continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, she has won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line for made for everyone. Halsey continues to use her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

Watch the trailer here:

Photo Credit: Lucas Garrido