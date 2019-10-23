Hallmark Channel Radio Returns to SiriusXM to Kick Off 'Countdown to Christmas'

SiriusXM and Hallmark CHANNEL announced today the return of Hallmark CHANNEL Radio, which is scheduled to launch in conjunction with the network's highly popular "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.

SiriusXM's Hallmark CHANNEL Radio will keep you in the holiday spirit, day and night, with timeless Christmas music and carols introduced by the Hallmark CHANNEL family including Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker, Chad Michael Murray, Jill Wagner, Sam Page, Torrey DeVitto and more. They'll take you behind the scenes of their new "Countdown to Christmas" movies, share their treasured holiday traditions and memories as well as their favorite songs from the season.

Voiced by one of the network's most beloved stars, Candace Cameron-Bure, Hallmark CHANNEL Radio will launch on Friday, October 25 and will be accessible through Saturday, December 28 via satellite on channel 70, through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" celebrates its 10 year anniversary and begins October 25 featuring an unprecedented 24/7 slate of 24 all new original holiday movies, as well as fan-favorites from years past.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to Hallmark CHANNEL Radio (channel 70) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.





