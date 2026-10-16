Emily Osment Looks Back on 20 Years of HANNAH MONTANA
The actress spoke about how the Disney Channel series has stayed with audiences two decades later.
Emily Osment sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to reflect on 20 years of Hannah Montana and discuss what the show has meant to audiences since it premiered. The conversation centered on Osment looking back at the series two decades after it first aired, giving her room to speak about its continued resonance with viewers.
The segment kept its focus on Osment's recollections of the show's impact, letting her walk through how the series has remained part of the cultural conversation in the years since it ended. Much of the discussion stayed with that anniversary theme, with Osment offering Hudson's studio audience a direct account of how she views the show's legacy now, two decades removed from its debut.
Osment used the appearance to speak candidly about the series' staying power, addressing why it continues to come up with fans and in pop culture conversations long after its original run. The sit-down gave viewers a focused look at her perspective on that longevity rather than branching into unrelated topics.
The conversation stayed with the anniversary throughout the segment, with Osment offering Hudson's audience a direct retrospective on the show rather than a broader career overview.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...