Hailee Steinfeld Talks Becoming a Mom While Voicing Hexed, Filming Sinners with Ryan Coogler

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Hailee Steinfeld sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss becoming a mother while voicing a role in the animated Disney film Hexed, giving the host a look at how the two experiences overlapped during production.

During the conversation, Steinfeld also spoke about working under director Ryan Coogler on the film Sinners, offering insight into that collaboration. She touched on her marriage to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as part of the wide-ranging discussion, giving Fallon's audience a personal update alongside the career talk.

Steinfeld additionally addressed persistent rumors linking her to a role in the Avengers franchise, weighing in on the speculation directly with Fallon rather than confirming or denying specifics tied to any future casting.

The appearance covered a mix of family news and film work, with Steinfeld moving between the animated Hexed project, her time on set with Coogler for Sinners, and the ongoing Avengers chatter that has followed her in recent months.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 17 Hrs 27 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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