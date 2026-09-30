Hailee Steinfeld Talks Becoming a Mom While Voicing Hexed, Filming Sinners with Ryan Coogler
The actress also addressed swirling rumors about a possible Avengers role.
Hailee Steinfeld sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss becoming a mother while voicing a role in the animated Disney film Hexed, giving the host a look at how the two experiences overlapped during production.
During the conversation, Steinfeld also spoke about working under director Ryan Coogler on the film Sinners, offering insight into that collaboration. She touched on her marriage to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as part of the wide-ranging discussion, giving Fallon's audience a personal update alongside the career talk.
Steinfeld additionally addressed persistent rumors linking her to a role in the Avengers franchise, weighing in on the speculation directly with Fallon rather than confirming or denying specifics tied to any future casting.
The appearance covered a mix of family news and film work, with Steinfeld moving between the animated Hexed project, her time on set with Coogler for Sinners, and the ongoing Avengers chatter that has followed her in recent months.
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