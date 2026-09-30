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Hailee Steinfeld Plays Don't Say the Same Thing Challenge on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The game forces both players to blurt out answers in random categories without matching.

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Hailee Steinfeld joined Jimmy Fallon for a rapid fire game called Don't Say the Same Thing Challenge on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, testing how well the two could think on their feet under pressure. The premise is simple but unforgiving: Fallon and Steinfeld each pick a random category, then have to blurt out an answer within that category at the exact same moment, hoping their responses do not overlap.

The format leaves no room for strategy or preparation, since neither player knows what the other is thinking until both answers land at once. That unpredictability is the entire draw of the segment, putting Steinfeld's reflexes and instincts on display in a way a standard sit down interview would not.

Unlike a traditional conversation segment, the game relies entirely on chance and quick reactions, with Fallon and Steinfeld working through multiple categories in an attempt to avoid saying the same word twice. The segment gave viewers a lighter, competitive alternative to the usual back and forth of a late night interview, leaning on spontaneity rather than a scripted Q&A.

The episode is available to stream on Peacock, giving audiences the option to watch the full installment beyond the game segment itself.

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