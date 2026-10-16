Bradley Whitford Discusses THE DIPLOMAT's Season 4 Relationships
The actor spoke with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about the political thriller's new season.
Bradley Whitford discussed the relationships at the center of season four of "The Diplomat" during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Whitford talked through what connects the show's characters as the political thriller continues into its new season.
Whitford used the sit-down to explain what he finds appealing about working on the series, framing his comments around the dynamics between the people in the show rather than plot specifics. The conversation stayed centered on that relationship-driven angle, giving viewers a sense of how Whitford views his character's place within the larger ensemble.
The appearance comes amid a run of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK segments tied to the new season of "The Diplomat." Co-star Allison Janney recently discussed the same season on the program, and Rufus Sewell has also appeared to talk about how the show's cast reacts to its plot twists.
Allison Janney Talks THE DIPLOMAT Season 4 and Dolly Parton on Broadway
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