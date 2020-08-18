VIDEO: HUGH JACKMAN Reflects on Hosting the TONY'S Amid EMMY Nomination

The actor was nominated for his performance in BAD EDUCATION.

Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA today to discuss his Emmy nomination for BAD EDUCATION. Host Amy Robach harkened back to his 2005 Emmy win for hosting the TONY AWARDS in 2005.

Watch the interview below!

"I didn't know there was a category for that, so when someone rang me and said 'You've been nominated' I was like, 'I haven't done any TV.'" In fairness, it is a little meta to be awarded for an awards show.

Jackman, of course, won a Tony in 2004 for Best Actor in a musical for THE BOY FROM OZ. The actor will be competing in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category at the Emmys this year for his role in BAD EDUCATION. The awards will be hosted remotely due to COVID restrictions.

Inspired by true events, Bad Education stars Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman and Academy Award winner Allison Janney. The story follows Frank Tassone (Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Janney) who reign over a popular Long Island school district on the verge of the nation's top spot, spurring record college admissions and soaring property values. But when an embezzlement scheme surfaces that threatens to destroy all they've built, Frank is forced to maintain order and secrecy - by whatever means necessary.

Check out the full list of 2020 Emmy nominees HERE. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air September 20 at 8:00pmET.

