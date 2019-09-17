HOUSE PARTY Remake in the Works from 'Old Town Road' Music Video Director

Deadline reports that music video director Calmatic will make his feature directing debut with a new reboot of classic film "House Party" from New Line Cinema.

The 1990 movie, which told the story of a house party to end all house parties, featured Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell-Martin before they starred on "Martin."

The film was an enormous hit, and spawned several sequels. The most recent was released in 2012.

Calmatic is also known for directing Anderson Paak's "Bubblin" video. He's also worked with Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, and Lizzo.

Read the original story on Deadline.





