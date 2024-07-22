HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET Makes Streaming Debut on Peacock in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the most revered police dramas of all time, HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET examines the calculating and exacting detective work of the often confrontational, passionate, and opinionated homicide department in Baltimore. With a determined cast of characters that never let up in their quest for truth and justice, this gripping hourlong series remains the standard bearer of how police handle THE JOB both professionally and personally.

From Universal Television, HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET originally launched on NBC in 1993 and ran for seven seasons, for a total of 122 episodes. It was succeeded by HOMICIDE: THE MOVIE in 2000, which served as the series finale. The series was created by Paul Attanasio and based on David Simon's book "Homicide: A Year on THE KILLING Streets." Tom Fontana was the series head writer and showrunner.

Throughout its run, HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET was critically acclaimed, receiving nominations and accolades from the Television Critics Association, Directors Guild of America, NAACP and Writers Guild of America, among others, as well as winning four Primetime Emmy® Awards. It also became the first drama ever to win three George Foster Peabody Awards for Drama.

HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET and HOMICIDE: THE MOVIE, which has been remastered to HD and 4K for the very first time, will make its streaming debut in the U.S. on Peacock beginning August 19.

The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution in the U.S. and by Fremantle internationally.

