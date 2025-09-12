HOME ALONE 35th Anniversary Tour with Macaulay Culkin to Kick Off in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the holiday favorite, special screenings of HOME ALONE will take place across the country this season, with original star Macaulay Culkin in attendance.

Audiences will have the chance to revisit the 1990 movie on the big screen, before diving into behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Culkin himself. The actor will discuss his experiences on set, share his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a commemorative VIP laminate, early access to purchase autographed merchandise, the best seats in the house, and an exclusive post-show Q&A with Macaulay Culkin. Additional info and tickets for all dates are available here.

HOME ALONE: A NOSTALGIC NIGHT WITH MACAULAY CULKIN

Nov 22 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theatre*

Nov 23 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic Theater

Nov 24 – Oakland, CA – The Paramount

Nov 25 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theater

Nov 28 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Nov 29 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Nov 30 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater

Dec 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

About Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin shot to international stardom with his lead role in the John Hughes film HOME ALONE which has become a treasured holiday classic. As Kevin McCallister, a resourceful child who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation, Culkin earned critical and global acclaim as well as a Golden Globe nomination for his performance. HOME ALONE II: Lost in New York was also a worldwide success.

Culkin’s film credits include Rocket Gibralter, Uncle Buck, My Girl and the independent film Changeland. He also starred in the feature film Saved! produced by Michael Stipe and as Michael Alig in the cult-favorite Party Monster both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

His television credits include American Horror Story: Installment 10 for FX, THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES for HBO Max, Kings, ROBOT CHICKEN and the upcoming season of Fallout on Amazon Prime Video. Culkin was also a performer in the band The Pizza Underground and founded the media empire Bunny Ears which included a Podcast, website, live events and merchandising components.

Most recently, Culkin was honored with a Star on The Walk of Fame, presented to him by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in celebration of 40 years in the Entertainment Industry.