HOLLY NEAR: SINGING FOR OUR LIVES Will Be Released Dec. 17

Singer, songwriter, and social activist Holly Near has been performing for well over 50 years and in the process created what Gloria Steinem called, "the first soundtrack of the women's movement." From small-town Northern California to sold-out shows on some of the most iconic stages to million-person peace marches, HOLLY NEAR: SINGING FOR OUR LIVES documents the story of the activist and her art. Soaring anthems that call for women's rights, gay rights, anti-war protests and all human rights, Near's music speaks directly to the world's young political activists of today. It also serves as an important testament to a time-a time of protest and coalition building, and the weaving of a multicultural consciousness always rooted in contemporary activism.

Featuring new interviews with Steinem, Jane Fonda, the late Ronnie Gilbert, and the late Tom Hayden with appearances by Pete Seeger, and others, this new music documentary which previously aired on American Masters®, directed by 4-time Emmy Award®-winner Jim Brown (American Masters - The Highwaymen: Friends Til The End; AMERICAN MASTERS - Pete Seeger: The Power of Song), elevates Near to her deserved status of iconic artist and activist, and speaks to anyone who believes in peace, justice, feminism, and humanity.

Bonus features include live performances of One Good Song and Somebody's Jail, an additional 8 MINUTES of footage not seen during the original American Masters® broadcast, as well as additional interviews with Near and other artists she inspired, including amongst others.

Watch the trailer here:





