HIS DARK MATERIALS Costumers Make Scrubs for U.K. Medical Staff

Costumers from the HBO and BBC fantasy series "His Dark Materials" have begun to make scrubs for the medical staff in the U.K. who are fighting virus, according to Variety.

The His Dark Materials costumers have joined the initiative titled "Helping Dress Medics," which brings together a number of staff in the series' costume department in Cardiff, Wales, and around the U.K. to stitch garments and supply the National Health Service (NHS) hospitals closest to them.

In the fundraising statement, the group said, "This should make things quicker, keep costs down and ideally keep any risk of contagion to a minimum."

"We are liaising with hospital staff directly in the areas we live and taking advice from them about what they need, so that we can specifically help them. The nature of how the virus is spread means that the demand for scrubs is especially high."

"Helping Dress Medics" was formed by His Dark Materials costume supervisor Dulcie Scott and fundraising team members include series costume designer Caroline McCall, Primetime Emmy winner for "Downton Abbey," as well as Fiona McCann, Ellie Munro, Jacqueline Sewry, Cathy Tate and Emma-Jane Weeks.

The group launched on Saturday and have raised $10,109 by Monday morning.

"I'm so delighted to report that this has gone way beyond any of our expectations - both in donations and also in offers of help," said Scott. "Many more costume makers have joined us and we have been able to order lots more fabric, make many more scrubs (and) reach other parts of the country." Scott continued, "The first delivery of fabric is due today. The skills of these talented people, along with your amazing generosity, will mean that by the end of this week there will be NHS workers wearing wonderful new scrubs."

