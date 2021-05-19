HGTV Greenlights New Version of CASH IN THE ATTIC

After 11 years, HGTV has greenlit six new episodes of its popular series Cash in the Attic. Retooled to highlight collectible items relevant to today's audiences, the latest iteration of the series will star Courtney Tezeno, a passionate collector, and her team of expert appraisers, including Elyse Luray, Jean David Michel and Marvin Jules, as they sort through homes looking for classic toys, vintage comics, original video games and other valuable pop culture treasures. Once the items are sold for top dollar at auction, the homeowners will use the money to fund life-changing dreams, such as a down payment on a new house or a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Cash in the Attic is slated to air later this year.

"We expect a wide audience to tune in for Cash in the Attic because they appreciate the nostalgic value of sports memorabilia or Beanie Babies and they may find out that they can turn something that's gathering dust into good money," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 84 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua