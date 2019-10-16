HGTV Announces A VERY BRADY RENOVATION: HOLIDAY EDITION

Brady Bunch and HGTV superfans will rejoice when the network reunites the six Brady siblings to deck the halls in the iconic Brady Bunch house and celebrate the merriest time of year in A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition. Premiering Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the holiday extravaganza features Food Network's Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, and Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV's Hidden Potential, as they team up with the Brady Bunch cast to whip up 70's-inspired treats, including fondue-style potatoes, a gelatin fruit salad and "santapes." They also create retro DIY decorations to adorn the home in festive Brady Bunch style. And, even better than sugar plums and candy canes, fans also can watch the holiday-themed episode on Food Network on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. ET/PT.

During the episode, the Brady siblings Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) will help Ree prep the feast in the famous orange-and-green kitchen. Jasmine will work with them to complete several DIY holiday projects, including transforming shutters into life-size toy soldier lawn decorations. After décor is in place and the tree is trimmed, everyone will sit down for a celebratory holiday meal.

"We have remarkable star experts across every area of lifestyle content, so of course we're inviting FOOD NETWORK STAR Ree Drummond to HGTV's Brady holiday episode," said HGTV president Jane Latman. "Along with Jasmine Roth and the Brady siblings, we've assembled a dream team to create the ultimate holiday programming event."

A Very Brady Renovation features the full-scale overhaul of the real Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles. Exterior shots of that house were often used to establish a sense of time and place for the Brady family. HGTV executed a show-stopping transformation of the home by adding 2,000 square feet to its original footprint-all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. The house was replicated to include the iconic floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen, Greg's attic, the kids Jack-n-Jill bathroom and many more memorable spaces. The Brady Bunch house will forever hold a special place in television history and American Pop culture.

For more about the series, fans can visit "Brady Renovation Central" at HGTV.com/Brady to find in-depth articles, exciting video content, photo galleries and more. Brady fans also can follow along on the A Very Brady Renovation Facebook Watch page and the dedicated Brady Bunch Instagram account, @verybradyrenovation. Across social media, fans can interact using the hashtag #verybradyreno, which offers an unscripted glimpse into this one-of-a-kind makeover. A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO starting Friday, December 13.





