HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Will Premiere on Netflix

Netflix and Mattel Television are producing an original animated adventure series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

The CG animated series will reimagine the Masters of the Universe classic tale with all-new storylines and a fresh take on the iconic characters.

This marks the second collaboration between Netflix and Mattel Television, joining the previously announced 2D anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation with Kevin Smith.

Logline: On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?

The series is being produced by Mattel Television with Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serving as executive producers. The series was developed for television by Rob David.

Emmy-winning producer and designer Jeff Matsuda (The Batman, TMNT) and Susan Corbin (Voltron) will also produce.

Bryan Q Miller (Arrow, Smallville, Sleepy Hollow) will serve as story editor on the series.

Animation services are being provided by House of Cool and CGCG (Trollhunters).

"Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base. The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them." - Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Business Development, Mattel.





