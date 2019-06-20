HBO to Air Crime Documentary Trilogy

Every crime has a story in a trilogy of compelling two-part documentaries about mysterious deaths and complicated trials, beginning TUESDAY, JULY 9, exclusively on HBO. The films explore a wide range of issues, including race, gender and class bias, and offer new insights into cases involving young adults and children that received national and international attention. With exclusive access to family members, law enforcement officials and criminal justice proceedings, the documentaries reveal the complex stories behind the crimes.

Debuting on successive Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the trilogy kicks off with Erin Lee Carr's (HBO's "At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA GYMNASTICS Scandal" and "Mommy Dead and Dearest") I LOVE YOU, NOW DIE, which explores a 2014 texting suicide case. After 18-year-old Conrad Roy killed himself in his car in Fairhaven, Mass., police discovered text messages in which his girlfriend, 17-year-old Michelle Carter, seemed to encourage him to commit suicide. The case sparked sensational headlines nationwide, leading to a trial that raised difficult questions about technology, social media and mental health, while asking if one person can be held responsible for the suicide of another.

Part one of I LOVE YOU, NOW DIE debuts TUESDAY, JULY 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT), followed by part two the following night, WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 (8:00-9:15 p.m. ET/PT).

The trilogy continues with P.A. Carter's riveting BEHIND CLOSED DOORS, examining the mystery behind the double murder of a 13-year-old girl, Aarushi Talwar, and her family's servant, Hemraj Banjade, in their home in Noida, India, which sparked a media frenzy and has haunted an entire nation for more than a decade. The film reconstructs the story, beginning with the early-morning discovery of the murders, charting the initial missteps by local police, the hurried transfer of the case to India's Central Bureau of Investigation, the use of dubious interrogation techniques, the sensational criminal trial and the multiple legal appeals. The documentary explores how class divisions and cultural biases clouded the search for answers, which remain elusive today.

Part one of BEHIND CLOSED DOORS debuts TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:20 p.m. ET/PT), followed by part two the following night, WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 (8:00-9:20 p.m. ET/PT).

The trilogy concludes with two-time Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Liz Garbus' (HBO's "A Dangerous Son" and "Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper") WHO KILLED GARRETT PHILLIPS?, which examines the 2011 murder of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips and the subsequent trial of Clarkson University soccer coach Oral "Nick" Hillary.

The engrossing documentary chronicles the five years following the murder, as Phillips' family and community relentlessly seek justice, and Hillary fights to prove his innocence and take back control of his life while raising five children. Through exclusive interviews with investigators, lawyers, Phillips' family members and Hillary himself, along with extensive police audio and video recordings, and courtroom footage, WHO KILLED GARRETT PHILLIPS? is an eye-opening look at how justice is delivered and delayed. The film seeks to uncover the truth behind a murder that traumatized a town, the vilification of a black man who was swept up in its aftermath, and the mysteries that remain.

Part one of WHO KILLED GARRETT PHILLIPS? debuts TUESDAY, JULY 23 (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT), followed by part two the following night, WEDNESDAY, JULY 24 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.





