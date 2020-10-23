HBO Sports To Present Michael Strahan-Executive Produced Documentary Series THE COST OF WINNING

From executive producers Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini comes the four-part series.

From executive producers Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini comes the four-part documentary series THE COST OF WINNING, the story of the St. Frances Academy Panthers football program in Baltimore, an unlikely and uplifting tale of possibility, perseverance and leadership in the face of adversity. Co-directed by Rob Ford ("Shut Up and Dribble," "You Ain't Got These," "Stephen vs. The Game") and Maurice Holden ("Tiger at 30"). The first two episodes of THE COST OF WINNING debut TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10 beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes three and four airing the following evening at the same time.



THE COST OF WINNING will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



In 2018, a nearly 200-year-old Catholic school, located in the heart of a neighborhood rife with gun violence and grinding socioeconomic challenges, became a source of both immense pride and then searing controversy as the school's football team, the Panthers, were expelled from their private school league for being "too good" - a turn of events that raised questions of racial bias. Finding themselves without a league in which to play, the team made its own schedule, barnstorming the country IN SEARCH OF top competition and the chance to showcase its players as they strove for athletic scholarships.



"We are excited to bring the inspiring story of Baltimore's St. Frances Academy to life on HBO, and to showcase the adversity and challenges the Panthers endured to save their program," said executive producers Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini. "Thanks to the perseverance and dedication of the team at SMAC Entertainment, including Ethan Lewis, and Mike Ferry with The Story Lab, the series reveals the power of sports as a unifying force."



Over the course of four half-hour episodes, THE COST OF WINNING follows the outspoken head coach Biff Poggi, along with highly touted recruits Demon Clowney, Chris Braswell and Jonathan Wallace, among others, as they pursue a national championship and a path to college for their 30 graduating seniors. The series takes viewers behind the scenes with the players and coaching staff of St. Francis Academy as they navigate and overcome challenges ranging from not having their own practice facilities to the relentless horrors of street violence in their Baltimore neighborhood.



A successful investor and long-time coach at rival Gilman School, Poggi arrived at St. Frances Academy and helped turned the once-winless program into a national powerhouse. The Panthers won three consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships before being unceremoniously expelled from the league in 2018. Despite the setback, Panthers seniors ultimately received scholarship offers from some of the top collegiate programs in the country, including LSU, Alabama and Clemson.

