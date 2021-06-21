HBO Sports And Uninterrupted Present An All-New Edition Of THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED, Debuting This Week

The Sports Emmy Award winning series THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED returns FRIDAY, JUNE 25 (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Joining Maverick Carter are seven-time SUPER BOWL champion and five-time SUPER BOWL MVP Tom Brady; actor, rapper, singer and songwriter Kid Cudi; actress, television host, comedian and writer Chelsea Handler; three-time NBA champion Draymond Green; and the SpringHill Company's chief marketing officer Paul Rivera.

In this episode, the all-star group discuss the grind of winning, charting your own path, mental health and sports media.

THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED, staged periodically throughout the year, offers conversation and debate between a unique ensemble of some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment. Past guests include Jay-Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Lena Waithe, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Gronkowski, Stacey Abrams and former President Barack Obama.

THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED is presented by HBO Sports and UNINTERRUPTED; executive producers, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron; directed by Robert Alexander; produced by Kevin McGrail, Brandon Riley and Rob Roediger; co-executive producer, Camille Maratchi; created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims.