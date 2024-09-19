HBO Renews INDUSTRY For A Fourth Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









HBO has renewed the critically acclaimed original drama series INDUSTRY, from Bad Wolf, for a fourth season. Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the series concludes its eight-episode third season on Sunday, September 29 on HBO and Max.

INDUSTRY gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the PRESSURE COOKER environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg)

Season 3 cast includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, Irfan Shamji, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button.

INDUSTRY is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Isabella Eklöf, and Zoé Wittock. Kathleen McCaffrey of Little Gems will be joining as executive producer for the new season.

Comments





