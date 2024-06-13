HBO Renews HOUSE OF THE DRAGON For a Third Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON has been renewed for a third season, ahead of the launch of the second season debuting SUNDAY, JUNE 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and streaming on Max.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Season two cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall. Additional season two cast: Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three." said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films

House of the Dragon season two has already captured acclaim from critics for its “breathlessly exciting and gripping tale” (TheWrap) that “really is a return to Thrones' golden age” (GQ). Esquire has deemed the second season “the biggest show of the summer,” while TV Guide has hailed the series as “the grandest TV available,” and Collider declared it as “the best fantasy television show of the decade.”

Season Two is co-created and executive-produced by George R.R. Martin, with Ryan Condal serving as Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer. Executive Producers include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis. The show is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.”

