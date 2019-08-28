HBO Renews A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW For a Second Season

HBO has renewed the sketch comedy series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW for a second season, it was announced today by Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming.

"It's been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley, Gabrielle and Quinta have brought to life," said Gravitt. "We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show with Robin, Dime and all of the writers and producers, and I can't wait to see what next season holds."

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW, which debuted August 2, is a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests. The show presents sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including creator Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson. Thede executive produces, writes and stars and Issa Rae (Emmy(R) and Golden Globe nominee for HBO's "Insecure") executive produces.

Laugh-out-loud funny and not afraid to be controversial, A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW touches on such culturally relevant themes as social norms, anxiety, religion, sex, dating and relationships. Each episode consists of five to six sketches, showcasing the comedic talents of Robin, Quinta, Ashley and Gabrielle portraying an array of dynamic and varied characters, as well as hyper versions of themselves in interstitials featuring four friends stuck in a house during an end-of-the-world event. Unprecedented in sketch comedy TV history, the show is created by, written by, directed by and starring an array of black women.

Hollywood Reporter hailed A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW as "energetic, funny and wonderfully distinctive," while TV Guide praised it as "unapologetically goofy" and "cinematic and grounded." Los Angeles Times calls the series "exceptionally well realized" and "winningly played."





