HBO Max Renews Ballroom Competition Series LEGENDARY For A Third Season

The Max Original ballroom competition series LEGENDARY will return for a third season. MC Dashaun Wesley, along with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and multi-Grammy® winner Megan Thee Stallion will return to crown another "Legendary" house. The series, which Rotten Tomatoes crowned "certified fresh," has been hailed by Vogue as "the most exhilarating (and gag-worthy) TV competition show out there."



Seasons one and two of LEGENDARY are available on HBO Max, including the season two finale, which features a showstopping performance by Megan Thee Stallion.



"We've only begun to scratch the surface when it comes to showcasing the beautiful world that is ballroom," said Jennifer O'Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max. "We are excited to work with our partners at Scout again to take this show to even greater heights in season three and continuing to shine a light on these compelling stories."



"We are thrilled to return with our friends at HBO MAX, as well as our iconic judges and MC Dashaun Wesley, for a third season," said Rob Eric, Scout Productions' Chief Creative Officer and Executive Producer. "We can't wait for the next season's talent to set the bar even higher as we continue to showcase the fabulous world of ballroom."



LEGENDARY is produced by Scout Productions.