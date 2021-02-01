HBO Max Launches 'Black History Is Our History' Spotlight Page

On February 1, HBO Max will launch its Black History Is Our History spotlight page, highlighting its diverse and expansive slate of content in honor of Black History Month. Continuing our rich history of amplifying Black stories and talent, this HBO Max collection celebrates the visionaries amongst us, and collectively promotes and supports the telling of stories from the Black perspective. Black History Is Our History will offer hours of curated programming, featuring compelling films, documentaries, biopics, original programming and animation that focus on the Black experience.

The spotlight page will showcase a collection of thought-provoking documentaries and biopics that highlight civil rights icons including one of the next Warner Bros. Same Day Premieres, "Judas and the Black Messiah," (available in theatres and on HBO Max. Streaming on HBO Max for 31-days from theatrical release), "Black Art: In The Absence of Light," "Between The World And Me," "John Lewis: Good Trouble," "Say Her Name: The Life And Death of Sandra Bland," and "King of the Wilderness" to original programming from black leads and content creators paving the way in Hollywood such as the HBO Max Original "Charm City Kings," "Lovecraft Country," "Watchmen," "A Black Lady Sketch Show," and "Euphoria." Family-friendly titles such as "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Teen Titans" and animated series such as "The Boondocks" and "Black Dynamite" will also be featured.

The spotlight page will also include the 2020 finalists of HBO's Short Film Competition in partnership with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF): "Dolapo Is Fine," "A Storybook Ending," "Black Boy Joy," "A Rodeo Film," and "The Cypher."

Below is a list of programming available on HBO Max in February. As a reminder, HBO subscribers in the U.S. have free access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription through participating providers. For those who still need to sign-up, HBO Max is offering a limited time savings of 20% when prepaying for 6 months, now available through March 1. Terms and conditions apply. Visit HBOMax.com for more details.