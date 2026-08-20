HBO Max Goes Behind the Scenes of LANTERNS' Iconic Green Lantern Ring

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HBO Max shared a behind-the-scenes video exploring how the Green Lantern ring, one of the most recognizable pieces of superhero iconography, was brought to life for LANTERNS, the new DC Studios series streaming Sundays at 9PM on HBO Max. The featurette gives viewers a look at the craft that went into building the prop for the screen.

LANTERNS stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the series. That reporting has framed the show around a murder mystery that draws the two characters together while also exploring the broader Green Lantern Corps mythology.

HBO Max has built out a substantial promotional push around the series beyond this featurette, including cast interviews, an official podcast breaking down the show's creative choices, and trailers previewing upcoming episodes.

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