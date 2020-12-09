HBO Max Debuts Season Three Trailer for FOUR BLOCKS

HBO Max released the season 3 trailer and key art for the Max Original drama, 4 BLOCKS, with the six-episode season coming to the platform on Dec. 17.

Drugs, money, slots, and women: these are the four pillars of Ali "Toni" Hamady's (Kida Khodr Ramadan) criminal empire. Toni's greatest desire, however, is to leave the world of crime behind and live an honest life with his beautiful wife and daughter - which proves impossible when a police raid lands his brother-in-law in jail and exposes weaknesses in his cartel. As he's pulled back in, Toni is forced to contend with a quick-tempered brother, an undercover agent, rival gang wars, a traitor within his own ranks, and dogged pursuit by Berlin police. Explosive and exhilarating, 4 BLOCKS explores family and loyalty in the costly world of organized crime. The cast includes Kida Khodr Ramadan (Toni Hamady), Veysel Gelin (Abbas Hamady), Maryam Zaree (Kalila), Karolina Lodyga (Ewa), Almila Bagriacik (Amara), Massiv (Latif), Sami Nasser (Kemal), Hassan Akkouch (Maruf), Rauand Taleb (Zeki), Sabrina Amali (Djamila), Amira Ghazalla (Kalila's Mother), Dunya Ramadan (Sherin Hamady), David Schütter (Matthias Keil), Jan Henrik Stahlberg (Thorsten Streck), Moussa Sullaiman (Halim Karami), Lisa-Marie Janke (Alexandra Winter).

Produced by Wiedemann & Berg Television and TNT Serie, executive producers on the project include Max Wiedemann, Quirin Berg and Sven Miehe, along with Hannes Heyelmann, Anke Greifeneder for TNT Serie.

4 BLOCKS will be featured in a new International genre page on HBO Max alongside a curated selection of international programming from all around the world, with titles ranging from drama to comedy to thrillers. 4 BLOCKS is the latest international programming made available to U.S. subscribers and joins Max Originals "Valley of Tears" and "Gommorah," HBO Europe's "Patria," and classics from the HBO Max library including "City of God," "Cinema Paradiso" and "Life is Beautiful."

Watch the trailer here: