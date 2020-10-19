HBO Limited Series THE WHITE LOTUS From Mike White Begins Production This Month

Filming on location in Hawaii.

Created, executive produced, written and directed by Mike White (HBO's "Enlightened"), the HBO limited series THE WHITE LOTUS begins production this month on location in Hawaii, filming under strict COVID-19 guidelines, it was announced today by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. The six-episode series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



A social satire set at an exclusive tropical resort, THE WHITE LOTUS follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.



The cast includes: Murray Bartlett (HBO's "Looking"), Connie Britton ("Nashville"), Jennifer Coolidge ("2 Broke Girls"), Alexandra Daddario (HBO's "True Detective"), Fred Hechinger ("Eighth Grade"), Jake Lacy (HBO's "Girls"), Brittany O'Grady ("Little Voice"), Natasha Rothwell (HBO's "Insecure"), Sydney Sweeney (HBO's "Euphoria") and Steve Zahn (HBO's "Treme"). Additional cast to be announced.



"Mike is an unparalleled talent whose groundbreaking work has transformed both the film and TV space," said Orsi. "We couldn't be happier to collaborate with him again on yet another hilarious and perceptive piece that exposes the complexities of life and humanity itself."



"It's beyond exciting to return to HBO with this project and such an incredible cast," said White. "I am very grateful to everyone who has made it possible for us to bring our little bubble to Hawaii, a place I am proud to think of as a second home."



THE WHITE LOTUS is created, written and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad (HBO's "Enlightened" and "7 Days in Hell") and Nick Hall (HBO's "We Are Who We Are"); co-executive produced by Mark Kamine.

